‘That’s animal abuse’: Woman caught on video violently hurling puppy at man

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KTLA) — Video captured a verbal altercation Friday that ended with a woman hurling a dog at a man in Los Angeles.

A 20-year-old rapper who goes by the name Mula said the woman came up to his car and started shouting racial slurs at him.

“I’m just trying to figure out what she’s trying to say to me because she was directly talking to me,” Mula said. “I rolled down window, she comes up to me and slaps me.”

He said he started recording for his own protection, not knowing the verbal attack would turn into a case of animal abuse.

“I thought she was just gonna to walk away, go home. And I was going to get in my car and leave,” Mula said. “But she wouldn’t let me get in my car…I was trying to move around. She kept blocking my way.”

That’s when he said he realized something was wrong.

“I asked if that was her dog because I realized there was something wrong with her,” he said. “She threw the dog at me. That’s animal abuse.”

When she threw the dog, the puppy fell to the ground and can be heard whimpering in footage of the incident. With the woman continuing to act erratically, Mula took it upon himself to take in the dog. He’s now in the process of adopting her.

“I could tell she was happy to be with me because she wasn’t scared of me. I took her home. She’s good,” he said.

He has named the two-month old pup Movie. Mula started a GoFundMe page to help with vet bills and costs. Information on the woman’s identity was not available.