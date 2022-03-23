FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arc for the River Valley hosts the Fort Smith fire and police departments on March 23 to talk safety.

The Arc serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Members were able to see a fire truck, police vehicle, and an Oklahoma Gas and Electric bucket truck.

They also meet the professionals who drive the vehicles and serve the community.

“It’s important because first of all, they can tend to panic if there’s an emergency,” Executive Director Francy Ford said. “So, it’s real important for us that they have some plan and some familiarity and that they’re aware of what you should do.”

OG&E’s power line safety segment focused on what to do when those lines come down.