ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man accused by authorities of actively recruiting minors to join a gang is reigniting a push to prevent kids from committing gang violence.

“How does that make you feel? Yeah, I feel like I need to work even harder,” said Manuel Stopani, the director of Youth Matters Northwest Arkansas.

Stopani says he experienced gang violence first-hand. He wants to make sure the same choices aren’t made.

“Trying to get some of these youngsters who have made bad choices and give them an alternative is better than being incarcerated,” said Stopani.

The goal of Youth Matters is to educate and prevent kids from the dangers of gang violence. In his process, Stopani says he’s seen both sides of the story, especially success stories.

“I had a young lady the other day. We went and took our summer club to the aquatic center in Springdale, and she was there. And she says, ‘Hey, Manny, Pastor Manny.’ And I said, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ She said, ‘You know what? I’m a counselor now.’ And I’m like, ‘Wow.’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, I work here. And I’m bringing kids out here.’ And that to me is impactful,” said Stopani.

Stopani isn’t the only one who hopes for change in the community. An undercover detective who is investigating violence in Northwest Arkansas. They say to prevent gang violence, it all starts with kids.

“I think it’s a lot of solving the issue is going to begin with addressing it with our youth. We have some programs in place to try and deter gang activity. We have taskforces throughout the area to draw this to not only to deter just regular criminal activity,” said undercover detective.

The undercover detective encourages parents to stay alert with their children whether it’s at school or at home.