FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Art Gallery at Northwest Arkansas Mall announced that it has a soft launch in progress.

According to a press release from the gallery, it opened its doors at the mall in June. The Art Gallery is a non-profit, operating in a space donated by the mall’s owners, Mason Asset Management.

This large space allows us to exhibit curated works from 50 local artists with offerings of 2D works across many mediums, prints, pottery, ceramics, sculpture, metalwork, glass, fusion, mixed media & jewelry. We’re staffed by our artists, who volunteer their time to host, oversee operations, outreach and preside on the collaborative’s Board of Directors. The Art Gallery

The Art Gallery also offers free and low-cost art classes to the public.

“We want to provide opportunities to create and learn to all ages and walks of life,” the gallery stated in the release. “We’ll also feature a permanent, rotating exhibit that’s been curated by public school art teachers featuring their student’s artwork. Our hope is to facilitate an opportunity for children to not only visit an art gallery, but to display their efforts as well.”

The gallery states that 100% of shopping proceeds go to the artists, with no commissions withheld. The gallery’s current hours of operation are as follows:

Friday, 4-8

Saturday, 12-8

Sunday, 1-5

An “Open House” is scheduled for every 2nd Sunday of each month. More information about the gallery is available here.