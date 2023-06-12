FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Legendary band The Beach Boys are coming to the Walton Arts Center on Sept. 27.

The group will be visiting Fayetteville on their “America’s Band Tour,” which will celebrate the band’s biggest hits from their decades-long careers.

The band has sold over 100 million records worldwide, and boasts hits like “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

“The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers were also honored at the 2001 Grammy® Awards with the lifetime achievement award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history,” a release from the WAC said.

Tickets are $79.95 to $159.95 and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 16. Tickets will be available at waltonartscenter.org or by calling 479-443-5600.