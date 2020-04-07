“The Book of Mormon” cancels Walton Arts Center appearance

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “The Book of Mormon” has canceled the remainder of its national tour schedule, including a July appearance at the Walton Arts Center.

The cancellation comes after many of the prior scheduled dates had been postponed due to COVID-19, so the production group felt that the remainder of the tour was in jeopardy. The show was scheduled to come to the Walton Arts Center from July 21st to July 26th.

The Walton Arts Center is currently closed to the public but is actively working with resident companies and tours to reschedule any shows that have currently been suspended.

For questions or more information, contact the Walton Arts Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 479.443.5600 or at info@waltonartscenter.org.