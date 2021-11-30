The Buttered Biscuit opens in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Buttered Biscuit has opened its fourth location in Fayetteville.

With two locations in Bentonville and one in Springdale, Fayetteville becomes home to the restaurant’s fourth site and is the only one that offers a drive-through.

Anna Russell, the founder and owner of The Buttered Biscuit, said she knows neighborhoods are important and that being surrounded by community is even more important, saying:

“We found that Fayetteville is like Bentonville and Springdale in the most important way – that there is a fellowship of people from all different walks of life with the common goal of making their neighborhood a place to call home.” Anna Russell

The new Buttered Biscuit is located at 1754 North College Avenue.