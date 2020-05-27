The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosts drive thru food drive

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host a multi-city food drive to benefit local food pantries.

The food drive will be on Friday, June 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at the following church building locations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints:

1101 McCollum Drive, Bentonville, AR

950 Seba Road, Centerton, AR

1 Lambeth Drive, Bella Vista, AR

2805 N. Dixieland Drive, Rogers, AR

6738 Lynch’s Prairie Cove, Springdale, AR

806 W. Freeman Avenue, Berryville, AR

US-71, Anderson, MO

To donate to the drive, participants will drive up, open their trunk, and volunteers will take the donation in order to comply with social distance guidelines.