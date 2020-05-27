The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosts drive thru food drive

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host a multi-city food drive to benefit local food pantries.

The food drive will be on Friday, June 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at the following church building locations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints:

  • 1101 McCollum Drive, Bentonville, AR
  • 950 Seba Road, Centerton, AR
  • 1 Lambeth Drive, Bella Vista, AR
  • 2805 N. Dixieland Drive, Rogers, AR
  • 6738 Lynch’s Prairie Cove, Springdale, AR
  • 806 W. Freeman Avenue, Berryville, AR
  • US-71, Anderson, MO

To donate to the drive, participants will drive up, open their trunk, and volunteers will take the donation in order to comply with social distance guidelines.

