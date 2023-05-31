FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The city of Fayetteville held a public input meeting Wednesday to hear from residents about how to provide more affordable housing opportunities for low to moderate-income families in Fayetteville.

The city of Fayetteville is now considered a new participating jurisdiction according to the United States Census after it hit a new high in population thresholds, which opened the doors for the city to participate in federal funding.

Director of the Economic Vitality Department Devin Howland says the city of Fayetteville qualifies for HUD “United States Housing and Urban Development.”

“That provides funding to cities to do a lot of things, all related around affordable housing. You can do direct tenant assistance with this. You can do rehabilitation of affordable housing,” Howland said.

Howland says the Department of Economic Vitality can leverage these funds to expand affordable housing stock in Fayetteville whether that’s through the creation of new property or the acquisition of property with participating organizations like nonprofits that are approved by HUD to build affordable housing.

“$750,000 for the first year-round, around $550,000 going forward on an annual basis and 220,000 of that $750,000 came from our city council matching these funds so we can participate,” Howland said.

Howland says he’s hoping that applying for HUD assistance will be the start of addressing the housing crisis across the region, not just in Fayetteville.

“We’re seeing a rapid rise in housing costs, but we’re also seeing pinches on supply, especially with the rental markets, and that can be attributed to many things,” Howland said.

Fayetteville Community Resource Director Yolanda Fields says the department is lending support to make the dream of affordable housing a reality.

“Our goal is to be a partner with our economic vitality department to actually bring affordable housing stock to the city of Fayetteville, if that is what is determined to be the need at the time.”

Fields says the challenge is not in Fayetteville to bring affordable housing to people, but in Northwest Arkansas as a whole

“It’s tough. It’s tough to find housing there. There’s housing being built but not for all income levels,” Fields said.

The deadline to submit ideas regarding affordable housing is June 6, however, the city of Fayetteville says you can email, call, or submit a letter of your ideas anytime about expanding affordable housing.