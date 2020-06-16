The City of Fayetteville needs artists to design artwork

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville is looking for local artists to design artwork for the upcoming cultural arts corridor.
Selected artists will design artwork that will be printed on mesh and attached on a temporary construction fence at two locations in the Cultural Arts Corridor.
The theme is “Nature in the City”.
More information is on the City of Fayetteville website.
