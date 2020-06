FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville will wait to make a decision about stores using single-use plastic bags.

The regulation of the bags was on tonight’s agenda, but the city council tabled the discussion to give people more time to weigh in.

Council members said due to the virtual meetings and the concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, they aren’t getting as much feedback as usual.