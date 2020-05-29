Fayetteville to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Saturday

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville will have free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Saturday, May 30.

According to a tweet, the event will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The testing site is at the Washington County Health Unit and 3270 N. Wimberly.

Everyone who would like a test will be tested and there are no screening or symptoms required.

No appointment needed.

More information can be found on the Arkansas website.

