Fayetteville to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville will have free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Saturday, May 30.
According to a tweet, the event will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The testing site is at the Washington County Health Unit and 3270 N. Wimberly.
Everyone who would like a test will be tested and there are no screening or symptoms required.
No appointment needed.
More information can be found on the Arkansas website.
PRUEBA DE COVID-19 GRATUITA EN EL CARRIO— CityofFayettevilleAR (@FYVgov) May 29, 2020
• Todos los que quieran pueden obtener una prueba
• No hay requisto para la prueba, ni se requiere tener sintomas
• No es necesario hacer una cita
Centro de Salud Local de Fayetteville
3270 N Wimberly Dr
Sábado, 30 de Mayo
9am – 2pm pic.twitter.com/H8vqo0F4Ak