A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fort Smith hosts a candlelight memorial for George Floyd tonight, May 28.

The 46-year-old died while in police custody in Minneapolis and his death has sparked national outrage after a video surfaced, showing an officer holding Floyd to the ground while he kneels on his neck.

Floyd can be heard saying that he can’t breathe in the video.

Tonight’s memorial at Riverfront Park was put together by Isaac Haynes as a peaceful protest and ceremony.