The City of Fort Smith sees heavy snow

Snow covered city streets including at 61st and Sheridan in Tulsa as a winter storm moves in to northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (John Clanton/Tulsa World via AP)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The snow and ice isn’t all bad news for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

While the heavy snow has brought hazardous driving conditions and issues with electricity, there are still those in the area excited to see it.

“It’s freezing cold and dangerous and oh my God. You know, it’s so worth it because we never have snow, you know? My kids, they love it and we enjoy it and we’re going to make the best of it.” Soukanh Lemus said.

With most schools in the area going virtual on Monday, there was ample opportunity for kids and their parents to get out and play in the snow.