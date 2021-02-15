The City of Fort Smith sees heavy snow

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Snow covered city streets including at 61st and Sheridan in Tulsa as a winter storm moves in to northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (John Clanton/Tulsa World via AP)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The snow and ice isn’t all bad news for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

While the heavy snow has brought hazardous driving conditions and issues with electricity, there are still those in the area excited to see it.

“It’s freezing cold and dangerous and oh my God. You know, it’s so worth it because we never have snow, you know? My kids, they love it and we enjoy it and we’re going to make the best of it.” Soukanh Lemus said.

With most schools in the area going virtual on Monday, there was ample opportunity for kids and their parents to get out and play in the snow.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers