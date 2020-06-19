The City of Gravette to create half-mile walk and biking trail

by: Megan Wilson

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Gravette takes the next step in adding an additional half-mile walk and biking trail.

The city council giving the green light to begin work on the trail which will connect to the city’s existing 1.5-mile path at Old Town Park.

The trail will give students a safe route to school, as well as connect to a sidewalk near the Ozarks Community Hospital.

This trail is thanks to a $200,000 private donation.

The city is still in the process of designing one other trail which will be paid for with a $400,000 state grant.

