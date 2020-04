ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Artists on your mark, get set, paint!

The City of Rogers is calling for artists to enhance its Railyard Park Water Towers.

Show your love for the community by creating works of art, showcasing the city’s vibrant culture, history, values, and stories.

Three artists or teams are wanted to create and install site-specific artwork for the city’s newly redesigned Frisco Park.

You have until May 15 to submit your proposals for the project.

Click here for more details.