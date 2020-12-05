The City of Tontitown gets a new zipcode

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The city of Tontitown is being recognized under its own zip code.

Representative Steve Womack announced the USPS approval to move forward with the change.

Right now, Tontitown residents use the 72762 zip code, and that will not change, but the zip code will now identify as Tontitown rather than the city of Springdale or Fayetteville like it currently does.

Mayor Paul Colvin said this will be a big help to residents.

“Trying to ensure that our residents receive the mail thats coming in. You know, if they have checks or medicine that’s in the mail, that they get those things,” he said.

Mayor Colvin said he hopes the change will be implemented sometime around the beginning of the year.