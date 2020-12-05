The City of Tontitown gets a new zipcode

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The city of Tontitown is being recognized under its own zip code.

Representative Steve Womack announced the USPS approval to move forward with the change.

Right now, Tontitown residents use the 72762 zip code, and that will not change, but the zip code will now identify as Tontitown rather than the city of Springdale or Fayetteville like it currently does.

Mayor Paul Colvin said this will be a big help to residents.

“Trying to ensure that our residents receive the mail thats coming in. You know, if they have checks or medicine that’s in the mail, that they get those things,” he said.

Mayor Colvin said he hopes the change will be implemented sometime around the beginning of the year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers