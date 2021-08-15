The cost of using a cellphone in a school zone

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)- The Pea Ridge Police Department would like to remind Northwest Arkansans of the rules of the road when it comes to school zones.

Many of you have probably gotten used to not being on congested roads, however, with drastically fewer kids opting to learn remotely and people being back at the office odds you could find yourself in some traffic.

Lt. Michael Lisenbee with the Pea Ridge Police says you should fight the urge to look at your phone with slower streets, especially if you find yourself in a school zone.

The price tag on the ticket for being caught doing so varies from town to town, in Pea Ridge, it could cost you up to $350.

“But by and large, the monetary value to that citation is a reminder that it’s not worth it. A dollar amount doesn’t justify the life of a child or the seriousness of an injury to a child,” says Lisenbee.