FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Experience Fayetteville has cancelled First Thursday: May the Fourth, due to bad weather conditions.

“We were looking forward to seeing all of your amazing costumes and smiling faces, but the safety of our attendees & staff is always our top priority,” officials said. “The Dark Side has prevailed this time, but we promise to be back next month with an even bigger and better experience!”

First Thursday is a free monthly arts and culture festival that happens from May through October. Each month has a new theme.