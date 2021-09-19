The final day of Clear the Shelters

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – NBC stations like KNWA have been helping our four-legged friends find forever homes with a month-long Clear the Shelters campaign.

Sunday will be the last day of the project, so we caught up with a couple of our participating shelters to see how it’s been going.

Shelters say Clear the Shelters could not have come at a better time. They say the pandemic has made their lives anything but easy with more furry friends coming in and less help to manage the workload.

“I think because people are home more often, and normally they wouldn’t be home to see the animals running around now that they’re maybe working from home,” says Brianna Curry with Fayetteville Animal Shelter.

“The problem now is that we’re at max capacity right now because we’ve got 64 animals in on the last three weeks, so it’s been a battle,” says Clayton Morgan with NWA Humane Society for Animals.

Curry says the cost of adopting a dog is usually in the neighborhood of $60, but she says the week of free adoptions made possible by Clear the Shelters was a game-changer.

But even in an average time, there are upsides to adopting and not shopping.

“You know what their personality is going to be. Here at the shelter, we can say hey this is what we’ve seen, instead of getting a puppy and you’re completely surprised,” says Curry.

The week of free adoptions is behind us, but the money you would spend on the adoptions goes towards a good cause and forever smiles.

“I can not tell you how amazing it feels when there is a dog who’s been sitting here for 2-3 months finds a home and it’s usually someone who’s obsessed with them,” says Curry.

Even though Sunday is the last day of Clear the Shelters it doesn’t mean the mission is over.

If you’re considering adding a member to your family shelters, say you can call, fill out an application, and schedule an in-person meeting.

If you can’t bring on a new family member donations are always welcome.