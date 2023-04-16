FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA)– The United States Pro Cup Mountain Bike Series wrapped up their final laps Sunday afternoon at Centennial Park in Fayetteville.

“It’s really quite an honor to be able to have hosted them host it I mean, it’s a fun sport Fayetteville and the region is just built for mountain biking,” Sonia Harvey said.

Sonia Harvey, a Fayetteville city council member, says the mountain bike series has benefited the city in many ways.

“With our hotel motel restaurant tax, when we receive visitors, we get to put money back into the city, back into the parks,” Harvey said.

Harvey says parks have a way of bringing communities closer, a form of happiness that money can’t always buy.

“After three or four years that we had lows, those dips and so we’re glad to invite people back and kind of build that back up and see people and get outside,” Harvey said.

Collin Sutton, a mountain bike racer from Cumming, Georgia says he can’t believe he is living out his dream of mountain bike racing across the states.

“Being able to come out here and race with like all these pro riders and get the race of the best in the country it’s a lot of fun,” Sutton said.

Sutton says at only 14 years old Centennial’s bike course definitely gave him a run for his money.

“Super rocky and the competition really adds to it. a lot of passing, a lot of dust definitely changes it up for sure,” Sutton said.

Sutton says overall he had a wonderful time in Arkansas and hopes his journey through the natural state lands him at a spot in Paris.

“I want to take this as far as I can go with it and just do as best as I can and hopefully get to the big, big league and go out, come out to like Europe and all that and do all the big races,” Sutton said.