BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville will be the home to a new music festival featuring music acts like The Flaming Lips, Fatboy Slim, and Rüfüs Du Sol.

According to the festival’s website, FORMAT, or For Music Art Technology, will feature two traditional stages to anchor the festival alongside a series of unconventional settings, designed in collaboration with visual artists and architects.

The festival begins on September 23 and lasts until September 25.

The website says the festival will include “forest enclaves, disco barns and speak-easys, curated food vendors and impromptu dance processions, to experimental soundscapes and light shows, alongside therapeutic workshops and uniquely integrated technology activations.”

Artists such as Doug Aitken and Nick Cave will showcase their works at the festival.

“FORMAT welcomes a diverse range of globally renowned international and local musicians and artists, alongside emerging talent and a myriad of special performances and surprise acts,” the website said.

The website says FORMAT will also be an onsite and offsite lodging festival. The festival will offer a camping experience with furnished bell tents to lower-tiered, ready-made tent packages.

A full list of music acts and artists can be found here. Tickets can be bought here.