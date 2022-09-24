BENTONVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) – Have you ever experienced a festival that incorporates art, music, and technology all in?

Well, if your answer was no then you’re missing out on the Format Festival that has made its way to Bentonville.

It’s a festival that is bringing locals and international visitors from all over together to connect and network.

Some of those network opportunites landed vendors like Arla Nesrala right to northwest Arkansas to showcase her work.

“I’m from Latin America and being here in the United States with people from all around the world travelling to the festival, it’s inspiring to be able to share our craftsmanship,” –said, Nesrala.

Nesrala is the owner of Magnetic Midnight and sells handmade headpieces and bags.

“We are known for our headpieces and our headpieces are all one of kind and handmade,” – said, Nesrala.

Nesrala says selling her work here is a way for different parts of the world to connect.

“It’s like a bridge to Latin America in it’s best and most colorful way ever,” –said, Nesrala.