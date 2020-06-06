The Goonies and Wonder Woman to play at 112 Drive-In this weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, the 112 Drive-In theater in Fayetteville is open for its summer season.

This weekend’s showings are “The Goonies” and “Wonder Woman”.

Gates will open an hour and a half before showtime to help reduce crowding and give guests a little more time to get to their spots.

If you plan on heading out to see a movie this weekend, there are some new changes.

Spots will be limited to allow social distancing including designated areas to sit outside of your vehicle.

Spots are on a first come first serve basis right now and there are no reservations.

The playground is closed right now, but the concession stand will be open with lines in and outside of the building.