The “Hawk” Ronnie Hawkins rock ‘n’ rolls into Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Singer and song writer Ronnie Hawkins was in Fayetteville Thursday, Aug. 22 to visit family, friends and fans at his former club.

Hawkins owned The Rockwood Club in Fayetteville during the ’60s and ’70s. There, he hosted musicians including Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins.

The “Who Do You Love” singer is now in his 80’s. He helped form the well-known band, “The Band”.

Cal Canfield is the architect in charge of bringing The Rockwood back.

“He’s (Hawkins) is very excited about it. He’s going to see people he hasn’t seen in maybe 50 years. He’s going to come back to a building he spent almost probably every day and night,” Canfield said.

Hawkins is also here for the Fayetteville Roots Festival.