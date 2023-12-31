ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — On New Year’s Day, many college football fans gather around their televisions to watch “The Grandaddy of Them All,” the Rose Bowl Game.

While the Rose Bowl has plenty of history, the state of Arkansas does as well when it comes to hosting bowl games.

Here are five bowl games that have been played in the state of Arkansas.

Live United Bowl

The Live United Texarkana Bowl has been played every year (except 2020) since 2013. The bowl game pits teams from the NCAA Division II’s Great American Conference (GAC) and the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA).

This is the only bowl in Arkansas still being played annually of the five listed and takes place at Razorback Stadium at Arkansas High School.

Aluminum Bowl

Montana State College faced St. Joseph’s College of Indiana in the 1956 Aluminum Bowl, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ (NAIA) first national championship game. The game was played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, the Arkansas Razorback football team’s second home.

The Central Arkansas Library System says the Aluminum Bowl marked two historic events for the state. It was the first national championship to be played in the Natural State and was thought to be the first racially integrated college football game in Arkansas’s history.

While the game was historic, it ended in a scoreless tie and was moved to St. Petersburg, Florida the following year.

Rice Bowl

Held the week after Thanksgiving in Stuttgart in 1957, 1958, and 1960, the Rice Bowl was created to showcase the best small college football teams in Arkansas, according to CALS.

The conditions for the first version of the bowl played between Arkansas Tech University and the University of Arkansas at Monticello were described as “frightful…pelting rain…players were up to their ankles in water…up to their armpits in mud and goo” by one writer.

The game was played in 1958 but not in 1959. One final attempt was made in 1960 but with attendance being lower than the last two iterations, it was determined by World’s Champion Duck Calling Contest that the Rice Bowl was not going to work.

Bicentennial Bowl & Shrine Bowl

These two bowls were played at War Memorial Stadium and played just one time. The Bicentennial Bowl was played in 1975, one year before the country’s bicentennial. Henderson State University defeated East Central University (Okla.) by a score of 27-14.

The Shrine Bowl was played in 1948 between Hardin-Simmons University and Ouachita Baptist University. Hardin-Simmons won the game 40-12.

The (possible) Little Rock Bowl

A Little Rock bowl game nearly made its return to college football but on the sport’s biggest stage in the Football Bowl Subdivision. KNWA’s NBC affiliate WMC Action News 5 in Memphis and ESPN said in 2015 that Little Rock officials had applied for a bowl game that would be played at War Memorial Stadium. The game would have a team from the Sun Belt Conference, home to Arkansas State, and the American Athletic Conference.

Two years earlier, ESPN announced that Little Rock was under consideration for a bowl game.

In 2016, ESPN said the NCAA would put a three-year moratorium on new bowl games, meaning no new bowl games until 2019.

No information has been released about the possibility of a bowl game in Little Rock since 2016.