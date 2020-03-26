The Hive serves those in the service industry

by: Megan Wilson

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — While many in the service industry are now without work, a Bentonville eatery is making sure they are not without a meal.

Earlier today, March 25, The Hive in Bentonville served take out for free to those in the service industry.

Executive Chef Matthew McClure said his team felt the need to do something positive in response to the pandemic.

“I saw this need in the community with all the hospitality workers, many of them being laid off or reduced work and just felt like we had to do something to make an impact,” McClure said.

Salad, grazed brisket, mashed potatoes, and plenty of desserts for all were on the menu.

