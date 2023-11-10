FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The parents of Cody Feezell, Dr. Randy and Kathi Feezell, opened up about their son’s life journey, marked by love, adventure, sports, and a tragic descent into addiction that ultimately claimed his life.

Cody Feezell, a vibrant and loving individual, was an adventurous soul deeply involved in sports and a profound connection to the outdoors. His parents fondly recall the earlier years of his life, filled with laughter and joy, as Cody eventually graduated and pursued higher education.

However, the Feezell’s recount a turn of events, detailing the transformation they witnessed in their son as he succumbed to addiction. According to them, Cody, once a beacon of vitality, started using harder substances. The shift in his behavior became increasingly evident, signaling a change from the Cody they knew and loved.

Tragedy struck just months after Cody turned 40, as he fell victim to a fentanyl overdose, leaving his parents with the devastating reality of losing a child to the opioid crisis. Washington County Coroner Chief Deputy Mike Neville weighed in on the alarming prevalence of overdoses, emphasizing that this issue knows no bounds and can affect anyone.

Cody Feezell’s parents hope that by sharing their story, they can raise awareness about the reality of addiction and prevent other families from enduring a similar tragedy.

As the nation grapples with the opioid crisis, Cody Feezell’s story serves as a poignant reminder that addiction can impact individuals from all walks of life. The Feezell’s urge parents to get involved if they suspect their child is using drugs.