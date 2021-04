SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Jones Center is re-imagining its campus in Springdale.

It’s all part of it’s Campus Vision Project.

The Jones Center held a meeting to discuss a draft of its plan.

Springdale residents were polled and asked what they would like to see in a re-design.

The Jones Center’s core ideals were also taken into consideration during the design draft.