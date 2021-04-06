The Jones Center hosts free dinner drive-thru

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Jones Center hosted a free dinner drive-thru today.

The drive-thru offered 300 free Mexican and Salvadoran meals for the community.

Scott Jordan with Civitas, a company that helped envision The Jones Center, says the meal giveaway was provided by Yeyo’s Mexican Grill along with students from the Brightwater Center.

He adds it was a way to help promote an upcoming meeting, asking for the communities input. “We’re asking the community what they’d like to see and have be put out in the campus so that The Jones Center can become a place people come to and spend a whole day at not just go to an event inside. They can use the outside facilities,” Jordan said.

For those interested in submitting their input, a survey can be found on their website.

