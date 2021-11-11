The Jones Center showcases new design elements

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
JONES CENTER $1.1M GRANT VO10_frame_0_1515646362571.jpg.jpg

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People from across Northwest Arkansas had the option to see and experience new design elements at The Jones Center in Springdale.

Over the past year, The Jones Center has worked with architecture firm Civitas to expand and add activities to the the campus.

The event November 11 let guests view some of the new ideas.

“Empowering the community to come out to participate in these events is critical to creating a place that is authentic to The Jones Center and Northwest Arkansas,” said Scott Jordan with Civitas.

Guests at the event had the opportunity to experience hands-on exhibits like the lighting station, where people could learn about light while playing with glow sticks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers