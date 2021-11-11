The Jones Center showcases new design elements

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People from across Northwest Arkansas had the option to see and experience new design elements at The Jones Center in Springdale.

Over the past year, The Jones Center has worked with architecture firm Civitas to expand and add activities to the the campus.

The event November 11 let guests view some of the new ideas.

“Empowering the community to come out to participate in these events is critical to creating a place that is authentic to The Jones Center and Northwest Arkansas,” said Scott Jordan with Civitas.

Guests at the event had the opportunity to experience hands-on exhibits like the lighting station, where people could learn about light while playing with glow sticks.