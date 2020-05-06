The Jones Center to begin phase one of reopening May 11

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Jones Center will begin its phased reopening on Monday, May 11 in accordance with Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s “Phase One” directive for reopening fitness centers and gyms in the state.

The Jones Center will be open for members only, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3 p.m.- 8 p.m, beginning on Monday, May 11.

The facility will be closed for cleaning and sanitizing from 2-3 pm daily. Members of The Jones Center will have limited access to the fitness center, cardio equipment and fitness classes for ages 16+, or ages 13+ with an accompanying adult.

The Jones Center will remain closed to the general public during the first phase of reopening. Visitors must be a member of The Jones Center to enter the facility and have a planned destination. No loitering will be permitted onsite.

Recreational programs, classes and events are suspended until further notice. The swimming pools, basketball court, indoor track and ice arena are all closed at this time. The Jones Center’s Runway Bike Park will remain open to the public from sunrise to sunset daily.

The Jones Center will continue to provide remote access to our fitness classes, family activities and education resources on their new Virtual Center.

The Centers for Nonprofits will continue to provide services to the community until further notice. This includes public health and safety services provided by the Benton County Health Department, American Red Cross, Community Clinic and other agencies operating at the Centers for Nonprofits located in Springdale and in Rogers. Visitors will only be allowed entry through the main entrances, which will remain open to the public Monday-Friday from 7:15 a.m.-5 p.m.

Members of The Jones Center will not be charged fees for any day the facility was closed due to COVID-19.

Additionally, members will not be charged for the month of May due to the limited availability of services. For questions regarding memberships, please contact Membership Coordinator, Caroline Ceola, at 479.725.4511 or cceola@jonesnet.org.