The Jones Center to host Pump Track Championship Qualifier

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Jones Center in Springdale is set to host the 2021 USA Pump Track World Championship Qualifier Round 2 at Runway Bike Park on May 23, according to the organization.

The event is open to registered cyclists from ages 7 to 35+. Cyclists in seven categories will compete for a chance to become a Pump Track Champion.

Winners from each category are qualified for the USA Pump Track Championship Final held this fall at The Jones Center.

To register, visit The Jones Center’s website.

Event categories:

Category 1………………..7-10 years old

Category 2…………………..11-12 years old

Category 3…………………13-14 years old

Category 4…………………15-16 years old

Category 5/Masters…….35+ years old

Category 6…………………17+ years old

Riders will participate in a Jam Format, taking multiple runs to set their fastest times. Male and female riders will be scored separately.

The top five fasted male and female riders in each category will go to the super finals at 3:30 p.m.

The event is free for spectators.

Event schedule: