SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansans are joining together to showcase the region’s diverse cultures, activate collection drives for local nonprofits and strengthen connections within communities during Welcoming Week NWA, a series of family-friendly events running from September 9-18.

According to a press release, Welcoming Week NWA will launch with an opening celebration at The Jones Center from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 9, when the public can hear more about the week’s events and enjoy light refreshments and fun. Everyone is welcome, including project leaders, business supporters, media partners and community members.

Welcoming Week NWA’s events include a screening and cast Q&A for the award-winning film “Land of Gold” at the Thaden School, collection drives for Canopy NWA and other local organizations, a panel discussion on solidarity in racial justice at the U of A Collaborative and a closing celebration focused on continuing engagement at CACHE Studios in Bentonville. Attendees will need to pre-register for some events.

The kickoff takes place at The Jones Center on 922 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. For more information, including the full schedule of events, please click here.