PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA) — Anyone looking for one-of-a-kind finds is urged to get their family and friends and go The Junk Ranch.

The Junk Ranch is happening on 35-acres on Centerpoint Church Road Prairie Grove Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4 and 5, and everyone is invited.

Vendors will be on selling vintage, antique, handmade and re-purposed items including jewelry and salvage items.

Bands will be playing during the event.

The event will end 5 p.m. Saturday.