The last night of Hanukkah

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Sunday is the final night of Hanukkah and locals gathered on the Fayetteville square to light the last candle of the menorah.

This was a ceremony put together by the Chabad Jewish Center of Northwest Arkansas.

The Rabbi of the synagogue says after not being able to celebrate together last year due to the pandemic, this year was one of the most special he could remember.

“Hanukkah celebration always included a public celebration of the holiday spirit. Spreading the message spreading the joy bringing it out to the open, because the message is the try amp of light over darkness is important for everyone to know,” says Rabbi Mendel Greisman.

Rabbi Greisman adds this week is one of his favorite of the, he appreciates all of those who came out tonight for support, and he hopes to stay connected to all the Northwest Arkansas Jewish families he did not know before.