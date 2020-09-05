The Latest: Mexico states run out of death certificates

A grave digger walks in the COVID-19 section of the cemetery of San Lorenzo Tezonco Iztapalapa on the outskirts of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY — The coronavirus pandemic has hit Mexico so hard that the governments of several states ran out of death certificates.

Officials said Friday the federal forms started running out about 15 to 20 days ago in at least three states — Baja California, the State of Mexico and Mexico City.

Authorities say a million new forms have been printed and are being distributed. The certificates are printed with special characteristics because falsification has been a problem in the past.

Mexico has suffered the fourth-highest level of COVID-19 deaths in the world. On Friday, the number of confirmed cases rose by 6,196 to 623,090, while deaths rose by 522 to 66,851. Cases in Mexico now appear to have plateaued and are no longer decreasing.

