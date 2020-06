FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Little Rock Police Department will no longer allow chokeholds.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced an executive order banning the use of neck restraints the same use of force Minnesota Police used on George Floyd before his death.

Just last week an independent review committee for the LRPD unanimously passed $760,000 towards body cameras for the police department.

This is one of many moves towards police reform for the city.