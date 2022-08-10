CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The medical world could change as we know it, as a new web app enters the medical world where we could possibly no longer need paper documents.

The Mejo app was created in Northwest Arkansas by a Centerton couple who have dealt with the struggles of keeping up with medical records.

The inspiration behind the app was from their son Reynolds; Reynold was diagnosed with an ultra-rare genetic mutation called Costello.

“He has a lot of doctors, therapy sessions, and people in his life that take care of him and one of the things we found is there wasn’t a tool to help streamline all that information,” -said, Sheedy.

The app was designed to be an accessible tool for parents, educators, and caregivers to use to properly take care of a child with disability or any type of medical issue.

According to Sheedy, his main goal is to create a caring and organized space for parents to be able to place their child’s medical records in a safe place.