FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – “I’ve worked with veterans most of my life; it’s something really important to me in the way that this all came together was just amazing,” says Gina Gustafson, state coordinator for The Missing in America Project.

An organization that locates, identifies, and inters unclaimed remains of American veterans.

Friday ceremony was the first she put together in Arkansas.

“I don’t feel They will have a proper rest until they’re properly interned like they are today,” says Gustafson.

She wasn’t the only one that felt that way; the funeral also got a proper response from the community.

“It’s sad that it takes this long to happen, but we got the mission done, and nobody gets left behind,” says John Bartlett.

Support from the community that Gustafson says means the world to her.

Gina Gustafson “I was really impressed in this area really does support their veterans, anybody that I reached down to gave me 110%,” says Gustafson.