The Momentary announces dates, headliners for FreshGrass music festival

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A two-day, bluegrass and roots music festival is set to make its debut at The Momentary in Bentonville on October 1-2, 2021, the contemporary arts museum announced on Thursday.

Originally set for 2020 but canceled due to the pandemic, the FreshGrass | Bentonville 2021 lineup features Billy Strings, Old Crow Medicine Show, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and more than 15 bands in all, with more to be announced soon.

Courtesy: the Momentary

Performances will be accompanied by festival events that “celebrate the culture around bluegrass and roots music,” including workshops, late-night jam sessions with professional musicians, a ‘FreshKids’ area with family-friendly activities, local food, and pop-up performances “activating every space of the Momentary.”

Tickets will be available for sale for Momentary members on May 6.

Visit https://freshgrass.com/ for the latest on ticket prices and announced artists.