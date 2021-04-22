The Momentary announces dates, headliners for FreshGrass music festival

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A two-day, bluegrass and roots music festival is set to make its debut at The Momentary in Bentonville on October 1-2, 2021, the contemporary arts museum announced on Thursday.

Originally set for 2020 but canceled due to the pandemic, the FreshGrass | Bentonville 2021 lineup features Billy Strings, Old Crow Medicine Show, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and more than 15 bands in all, with more to be announced soon.

Performances will be accompanied by festival events that “celebrate the culture around bluegrass and roots music,” including workshops, late-night jam sessions with professional musicians, a ‘FreshKids’ area with family-friendly activities, local food, and pop-up performances “activating every space of the Momentary.”

Tickets will be available for sale for Momentary members on May 6.

Visit https://freshgrass.com/ for the latest on ticket prices and announced artists.

