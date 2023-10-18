BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Momentary has released its indoor concert schedule ahead of the winter season.

“Featuring nationally acclaimed artists from across the US performing on the state-of-the-art RØDE House stage, each concert at the Momentary brings you the best of the live music experience,” a release from the Momentary said.

Here’s the schedule:

Dec. 16 – ROSSY & Mija – Electronic

Jan. 5 – Adeem the Artist – Indie Country/Americana

Jan. 10 – eTown Live Radio Taping: Langhorne Slim and Briscoe – Live Podcast and Performance

Jan. 12 – eTown Live Radio Taping: James McMurtry and Erin Rae – Live Podcast and Performance

Jan. 13 – Soccer Mommy – Alternative/Indie

Jan. 26 – Astral Project – Jazz

Jan. 27 – Junior Brown – Country

Feb. 2 – The Soul Rebels with special guest Talib Kweli – Soul/Jazz/Funk

Feb. 23 – 3DeadIdols, Avian Alia, Lydia Newsom, DK Star God – Hip-hop

Feb. 24 – Little Joe and La Familia – Tex-Mex/Tejano

March 1 – The Brother Moves On with Malcolm Jiyane – Gospel/Afrobeat/Jazz

April 12 – Antonio Sanchez Birdman Live 10th Anniversary – Live Film Screening

April 13 – The Dip – Funk/R&B/Rock

May 1 – Chicano Batman – Chicano/Psychedelic/R&B

Tickets can be purchased here.