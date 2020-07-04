The Momentary announces new visual arts project

“You Belong Here” by artist Tavares Strachan, site-specific neon sculpture. (Photo by Stephen Ironside, courtesy of the Momentary, Bentonville, Arkansas)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Momentary announces new visual arts projects and updates for this year’s exhibitions in Bentonville.

The contemporary art space is currently featuring Ivan Navarro’s this land is your land exhibit, which is a series of three water towers examining the history of migration in the Americas, it’s located outdoors in the north courtyard.

The works of Nick Cave’s most ambitious project will be on view at The Momentary starting September 12 through January 3, the exhibition will span the full 24,000 feet of gallery space.

Lastly, The Momentary’s inaugural exhibition, state of the art 2020 will remain on view in its entirety through July 12.