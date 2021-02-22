The Momentary celebrates one year anniversary

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Momentary in downtown Bentonville celebrates one year!

The building that was once a cheese factory is now a space for visual and performing arts, food, and festivals, but the vast majority of its short history has been during the pandemic, having only three weeks before closing until June to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“While the year might not have been what we originally planned, it’s been wonderful to truly support our community in different ways, and figure out what they really needed and be that for them,” said Emily Newman with The Momentary.

In its first year, The Momentary has hosted blood drives, online meditation, and yoga, and joined Crystal Bridges in a social connecting campaign for isolated people.