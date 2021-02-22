The Momentary celebrates one year anniversary

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Momentary in downtown Bentonville celebrates one year!

The building that was once a cheese factory is now a space for visual and performing arts, food, and festivals, but the vast majority of its short history has been during the pandemic, having only three weeks before closing until June to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“While the year might not have been what we originally planned, it’s been wonderful to truly support our community in different ways, and figure out what they really needed and be that for them,” said Emily Newman with The Momentary.

In its first year, The Momentary has hosted blood drives, online meditation, and yoga, and joined Crystal Bridges in a social connecting campaign for isolated people.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers