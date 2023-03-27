BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Momentary is celebrating the arrival of spring with participatory performances, talks, a costumed bike ride and a community celebration as part of “Big Happy: A Momentary Utopia” on April 1.

According to a press release, artist Wanda Raimunid-Ortiz is presented as the finale of “Entre/Between”, an exhibition that spanned Crystal Bridges and The Momentary.

The release says the bike ride will start from Louise Bourgeois’s “Maman” sculpture, also known as “the big spider”, on the South Lawn at Crystal Bridges, pick up riders through town with a stop at the Ledger, then conclude at the Momentary.

According to the release, artists will award prizes for the most creative costumes and bikes before moving into an afternoon of performances.

The release says the bike rides will be from noon to 1 p.m. Performances and community at The Momentary will be from 1-4 p.m.

Mistress Wanda’s Karaoke Survivor will be 4-6 p.m, according to the release. It is a separately ticketed event with mature content and attendees must be ages 18 and up or with a parent or guardian.

The event is free but tickets are required, according to the release. You can reserve a spot here or with the box office at (479) 657-2335.