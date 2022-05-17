BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two new exhibits are open to the public at The Momentary in Bentonville.

The two exhibits are A Divided Landscape and Esteban Cabeza de Baca: Let Earth Breathe.

The Momentary’s website describes A Divided Landscape. “Seven artists confront the historical and cultural narratives of the American West,” the website says. “Its theme encompasses ideas of wilderness and interactions between humans and animals and our conquest of nature.”

A Divided Landscape includes original work from Matthew Barney, Andrea Carlson, Nicholas Galanin, Brian Jungen, Lucy Raven, Xaviera Simmons, and Kara Walker, as well as historical drawings and paintings from the collection at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art by Arthur Fitzwilliam Tait, George Catlin, Jasper Francis Cropsey, and others.

The website says Esteban Cabeza de Baca: Let Earth Breathe “explores our relationship with the environment, the present climate crisis, and our own national history.”

During the exhibition, ceramic workshops will be held within the gallery to make vessels for a seed bank of vegetables, medicinal plants, and pollinator plant species. Seed packets will be available and free for the public to pick up throughout the run of the exhibition.

“It’s a great opportunity to actually celebrate the season that we’re all enjoying right now,” said Kaitlin Garcia-Maestas, associate curator at The Momentary. “It’s so lovely to be able to have work inside the space that reflects a lot of what we get to experience right now in Northwest Arkansas.”

Both exhibits are now on display until September 25.

More information on the new exhibits can be found here.