BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The outdoor music season at The Momentary in Bentonville is underway.

It began May 20 with the Freshgrass Festival featuring bluegrass and progressive roots artists.

From national to local stars, concertgoers will be able to see artists like “Emmylou Harris and the Red Dirt Boys and Arkansauce.

It’s a family-friendly event with a little bit of everything to enjoy.

“It’s a roots and bluegrass music festival, but it really celebrates bringing together arts and artisans of all types,” said Angel Horne with The Momentary and Crystal Bridges. “So, we’ve got vendors who are bringing their wares. We’ve got bluegrass pickers spontaneously, and then we have the big-name acts on the main stage.”

The festival starts up again on May 21 at 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets can be bought here.