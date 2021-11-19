The Momentary opening exhibit devoted to fashion

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Momentary is introducing a new exhibit this week.

The “In Some Form or Fashion” exhibit opens November 20 in Bentonville.

The pieces in the exhibit explores how clothing helps shape our identities.

“Each of the installations are really taking into consideration, not only the architecture, but the history of The Momentary as a site, a former mass production and manufacturing labor,” Associate Curator Kaitlin Garcia-Maestas said. “We’re really celebrating the history of the building both past and present.”

Six contemporary artists will have their works featured through March 27.