BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Momentary lights up red to say thank you to our health care workers giving it their all amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The Momentary in Bentonville is lighting its tower red every night.

It will occasionally beat like a heart representing the courage of our frontline fighters.

The art space will also host a blood drive at the Rode House to support the American Red Cross in these dire times.

It will take place on May 6 and 7. The times haven’t been announced yet.