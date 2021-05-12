The Momentary to host Bentonville Pride 2021, charity drag show

“You Belong Here” by artist Tavares Strachan, site-specific neon sculpture. (Photo by Stephen Ironside, courtesy of the Momentary, Bentonville, Arkansas)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter is partnering with Crystal Bridges and The Momentary to host Bentonville Pride 2021.

Bentonville’s first Pride celebration will be hosted on the grounds of The Momentary Green on June 5, 2021. The event will be free to all ages and run from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Throughout the day, local Drag Queens — including Inertia, Ella Rose, Afrodite, O’Shea, and Taylor Madison Monroe — will give pop-up performances, and the Amazeum will be on-site offering “colorful creative crafts” for children and adults.

“This event is ground-breaking and long overdue,” said Joey Baker, also known as local drag queen Inertia.

Food trucks, vendors, music, and other resources supporting the LGBTQ+ community will also be on site.

According to The Momentary, free time-entry tickets will be required to maintain social distancing throughout the day. You can reserve your place now by clicking here.

After the free PRIDE event, the NWA Women’s Shelter will host its 2nd annual charity drag show, Purple Reign presented by Skittles. The show will feature eight local performers, as well as season 12 runner-up of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Crystal Methyd.

A limited number of tickets for the show are available here. All proceeds will benefit the women’s shelter.

“Our passion for this event comes out of our core belief that ALL people deserve to live lives free from violence and assault,” said Stacy Seger, developmental director for the NWA Women’s Shelter. “We want our siblings in the LGBTQ+ community to know that we see you, we believe you, and we honor you. We have a place for you.”